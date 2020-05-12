Brokish, Andrew J. "ANDY"

Andy attended the Hodan Community Services for years, where he had so many friends. Weekends and winter break away from Hodan were long for Andy, because every morning of the year he just wanted to “go to Hodan.” He enjoyed the outings, and simply being with his friends. They were among the happiest years of his life, and he thrived with the love and wonderful support he received.

From childhood, Andy had a very special connection with his big sister, Jane, who helped him learn to sit and walk. The music Andy loved became “their thing,” singing together almost every time they were with each other. Following the death of his beloved Mama in 2011, Jane had the privilege and honor of becoming Andy’s legal guardian, and that connection and love grew infinitely deeper with their weekly visits. She was totally devoted to his care and wellbeing, fulfilling her role with complete and endless love and selfless devotion to Andy and their parents. And Andy loved her “so much,” as he put it.

Andy missed “Mama and Daddy” and often asked to see them, not understanding when Jane would tell him they are in Heaven. Now they are reunited, and how happy he, and they, must be!

Andy loved life. He was a friendly and lovable guy, ready to greet people with a smile and a big hug or handshake. He was loved “so much” by so many, and will forever be missed!