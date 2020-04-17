Brogley, Robert V. "Bob"

PLATTEVILLE - Robert V. “Bob” Brogley, 87, of Platteville, died on Thursday, April 16, 2020. Private family graveside services will be held at Calvary Cemetery, Platteville. Deacon Bill Bussan will officiate. Memorials may be made to the Robert Brogley Memorial Fund, PO Box 245, Platteville, Wis., 53818. Online condolences can be made at www.melbyfh.com

Bob was born on June 17, 1932 in Platteville, son of Harold and Lenice (Pickett) Brogley. He was married to Elaine Northaus on Feb. 8, 1956, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Kieler. She preceded him in death on October 22, 2015. Bob was a lifelong farmer. Bob graduated from Platteville High School and served in the United States Army. He was a member of the VFW Post #5274 Platteville, and lifetime member of the Platteville Elks Lodge. He was an avid Chicago Cubs and Bears fan, he enjoyed playing cards, fishing and as a young man playing fast pitch softball.

Bob is survived by his five sons, Jack Brogley, Steve (Tammy) Brogley, Tom (Barb) Brogley, Brad (Jessica) Brogley and Rod (Jamie) Brogley; 14 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; sisters, Phyllis Klein and Judy Stevenson; and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Elaine, parents, daughter-in-law, Roni Brogley, sister, Peg Charles and brothers-in-law, Vince Klein, Dick Charles and Jack Stevenson.

