Broge, Brent G.

MADISON - Brent G. Broge, age 32, of Madison, formerly of South Wayne, died Thursday, June 4, 2020, at his home.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 11, 2020, at SHRINER HAGER GOHLKE FUNERAL HOME, 1455 Mansion Drive, Monroe, with Pastor Dennis Perger officiating. A visitation will be held Wednesday, June 10, 2020, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Condolences may be sent to the family at shriner111.com.
