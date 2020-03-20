Broetzman, Philip C.

WATERLOO - Philip C. Broetzman, 78, of Waterloo was called home to his Heavenly Father on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, in Sun Prairie.
A public graveside service for Philip will be held at 2:00pm on Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at Washington Cemetery in the Town of Portland with Rev. James Adomeit presiding.
PEDERSON-NOWATKA FUNERAL HOMES is caring for the family. To place an online condolence please visit www.pn-fh.com.
