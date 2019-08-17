MADISON - William “Bill” L. Brodd, age 88, passed away Wednesday, August 14, 2019, at Agrace HospiceCare with his loving daughter, Trish and son-in-law Mark by his side. He was born on July 4, 1931, an Independence Baby, in Cass Lake, Minn., the son of Harry and Hedwig Brodd (Wahnschaffe).
Bill was raised in Black Duck, Minn. and Bremerton, Wash. He left home at 15 years old and worked picking apples in Washington state. He also worked in sawmills in Idaho, and salmon fisheries in Alaska. He joined the U.S. Army in 1954 and worked in an Army Corps of engineers, knocking over Joshua trees to build airfields in the Southwest United States. He moved to Madison, Wis., in 1955 and there, he met his wife, Mary T. Lutschinger. The couple were married on May 26, 1956.
Bill worked the rest of his life as a lather/carpenter, helping to build buildings in Madison and the surrounding areas. He built everything from the Shoe Slide at the Vilas Zoo to UW Hospital and everything in between. Bill was a proud lifetime member of the Lathers Union 111 and the Carpenters Union 314. He and his fellow union members helped to build the Madison we know today. Bill was an avid sports fan who enjoyed the Badgers and Packers. He especially loved baseball and was very happy to see the Cubs win a world series in his lifetime. He was an avid and frequent card player, pinochle and three handed sheephead being his favorite.
Bill is survived by his children, Mary (Mark) Beno, Thomas Brodd, and Patricia Brodd; brother Francis (Barb) Brodd; grandchildren, Brendan Beno and Bridget Beno; and many nieces, nephews, and friends and special neighbors of over 60 years, Louis and Shirley Cassini. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Mary; sisters, Marion and Diane; brother, Dale; grandson, Christopher Beno; and friend, Lorraine.
A Mass of CHRISTIAN BURIAL will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, August 21, 2019, at GOOD SHEPHERD CATHOLIC PARISH AT ST. JAMES CHURCH, 1204 St. James Ct., Madison, with Msgr. Tom Baxter presiding. Family will greet friends from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Tuesday, August 20, 2019, at CRESS FUNERAL HOME, 3610 Speedway Road and on Wednesday at church from 10 a.m. until the time of Mass. Guests are welcome to join the family after Mass for a luncheon to celebrate Bill’s life. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Agrace HospiceCare, 5395 E Cheryl Pkwy., Fitchburg.
Bill has finally made it to where he said he wanted to go, to the happy hunting ground.
