Brockmiller, Judith "Judy"

MADISON - Judith "Judy" Brockmiller passed away on Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, in Madison. She was born on Feb. 10, 1933, to Vernon and Janice (Morrison) Helmke. Judy graduated in 1951 from East High School, where she met her partner for life, Keith Brockmiller. They were married on Oct. 10, 1953.

Judy is survived by her dear husband of 68 years, Keith; her wonderful family which includes her children, Debra (Chris) Bratz, Kristy (Dan) Pecosky, Darin (Tina) Brockmiller and Vicki (David) Kinney; grandchildren, Kadi (Alfredo Padilla) Bratz, Alan (Tracy) Bratz, Renee (John) Hinner, Joseph (Brenna) Pecosky, Ricky (Courtney) Brockmiller, Kiris (Todd) Dorr, Jessa (Brian Erickson) Brockmiller, Taralee and Skylar Brockmiller and Kyle (Jessica Peterson) Kinney; 13 great-grandchildren; sister, Patricia (Don) Johnson; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, cousins and special friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Rodney (Lorraine) Helmke; and nephew, David Johnson.

It is Judy's wish that her immediate family gather together with the rest of her family and friends at a later date for a celebration of life. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Agrace HospiceCare or Alzheimer's Association. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

