MARXVILLE / MAZOMANIE—Cleo Ione Brockmann, has been preparing this lesson plan her entire life and today Nov. 13, 2018, she put the plan in action. Cleo passed away at Agrace Hospice with her family at her side. Cleo was well known in the area as a dedicated teacher for over 25 years.
She was born on Sept. 24, 1923, to Edwin and Leola (Harmening) Henning in the Town of Berry. Cleo was the second of three siblings which included: Allayne, LaVon, and James. She attended the Danz one room school for grades 1 through 8th. From a very young age, Cleo knew she wanted to be a teacher. She attended Mazomanie High School from her freshman through junior year when her parents moved to Middleton, and she completed High School at Middleton. She loved plays and Forensics, doing “Serious Declamation.”
Upon graduation in 1941, Cleo’s plan was to go to Whitewater College and get her teaching certificate. But World War II, had different plans for her since many teachers were being drafted, resulting in a shortage of teachers. So after 1 ½ years of college, she was recruited to teach at McPhersen School near Verona. As was customary at the time, she stayed with a local family and walked to school. (This was a new type of student teaching.) Cleo finished college in 1943, and then returned to McPhersen as a full-fledged teacher.
Church life was always an important part of Cleo’s life and it was during attendance at Sunday School, Vacation Bible School and Confirmation that she met Harris Brockmann. It has been told that Harris had an eye on Cleo from those early years. It was a good friend “Wilma Matz” (who encouraged Harris to pursue Cleo) that they started dating. They were married June 12, 1946, at St Luke’s Lutheran Church in Middleton.
They began their married life on the Brockmann Farm, in the Town of Berry living with Harris’ parents. For the next 10 years, Cleo taught at the McPherson, Danz, and Springfield schools, while Harris was farming with his dad. To this Union, two boys were born, James and Randall. Cleo continued her lifelong passion of teaching, collecting bells, and always being open to new experiences and adventures even in her 90’s. It was not uncommon for friends and neighbors not to find Cleo, at home because “She was busy!” For the past 15 years she has gone to the “Old Half-Way Prairie School” on Hwy 19, in Mazomanie, to share what a one room school was like for first and second grade school children in the area, sometimes in costume of long dress, apron and hat.
Her church life remained a constant thread, as she played the organ (until the age of 93) taught Sunday school, and was a member of the Joy Circle. She and Harris celebrated 64 years and 11 months of marriage before his passing in 2011.
Cleo is survived by her sons: James (Valerie) and Randall (Jackie Boettcher) of Mazomanie; grandchildren: Shelby (Lee) Everett, Kyle (Stacy) Brockmann; great-grandchildren: Jameson, Gwen, Lucas, and Levi and Weslyn; her Sister LaVon; brother, James; numerous relatives, friends and neighbors. She was preceded in death by her husband ,Harris; parents; a grandson, Seth; and brother Allayne.
Funeral Services will be held at ST. PAUL LUTHERAN CHURCH, Hwy 19, in Marxville, on Monday, Nov. 19, 2018, at 11 a.m. Visitation will be at HOOVERSON FUNERAL HOME, in Mazomanie, from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018.