MARXVILLE—Anna Marie Brockmann was born on March 11, 1931, and passed away peacefully at age 87, at Agrace HospiceCare, on Monday, Oct. 15, 2018, due to a stroke. Anna was married to Lloyd Brockmann on Aug. 15, 1964.
She is survived by her children, Sonya (Jon) Tourdot and Steven Brockmann; her granddaughters, Jessica (Damian) Mimetz and their children, Regan and Roman, Kara Vallo and her children, David, Michael and Trinity, Gina Brockmann and her daughter, Sophia, and Tami Brockmann and her daughter, Alexis. Anna is also survived by her sister, Betty Ann Stasny; her sisters and brothers-in-law, Mary and Stan Steers, Marvin Case, Merlyn and Betty Brockmann and Harland and MariEllen Brockmann. Anna has several nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends. Anna was preceded in death by her husband, Lloyd on Nov. 28, 2017; her grandson, Andrew Chenoweth on Nov. 1, 2003; her parents, Harry and Caroline Eichelkraut; and her birth mother, Frieda Schilt. She also had a daughter, Clararanne Sue; and a son, Raymond Lee Wilkinson who passed shortly after birth.
Visitation for friends and family will be at HOOVERSON FUNERAL HOME in Sauk City, on Friday, Oct. 19, 2018, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. The funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., at ST. PAUL’S LUTHERAN CHURCH in Marxville (Mazomanie), on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, with visitation from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., with burial and lunch following.