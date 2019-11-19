Brockman, Rebecca E. “Becky”

PARDEVILLE/MADISON - The family of Rebecca E. “Becky” Brockman memorialize the life of their wife, mother, sister and friend following her passing on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. Her family wishes to share the memory of Becky as a passionate mother and fierce advocate for her loved ones to be true to who they are.
Becky was born on Sept. 21, 1972, the child of Michael P. and Marylou (Steinmann) Weber. She was raised alongside her elder brother, Michael J. Weber.
She graduated from Madison East High School in 1990 and went on to a 26-year career as a claims adjuster for American Family Insurance. She married Donald Brockman on July 17, 2004, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Portage.
Becky’s greatest dedication was to her children—son, Jarrett Roethke, and daughter, Rylee Brockman—and always empowered them through love to reach their unique potentials.
Those who knew Becky will remember her for her incredible sense of humor and bright smile, which could be seen when she enjoyed her favorite activities: cooking, canning, camping and exploring garage sales.
Becky is survived by her parents, brother, husband and children; in addition to sister-in-law, Patti; parents-in-law, Kenneth and Carol Brockman; brothers-in-law, Steve (Camilla) Brockman and Keith (Carol) Brockman; sister-in-law, Julie (Mark) Tedford; and nieces and nephews, Ashley, Alex and Austin Weber, Ashley, Emily and Libby Tedford, Cailyn and Kenley Brockman, and Jacob and Hannah Brockman.
The family wishes to thank the doctors, nurses and staff of St. Mary’s Hospital and UW Hospital and their TLC unit for all of their wonderful care and support given to Becky and her family.
A memorial gathering will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Dr., Madison, from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family for daughter Rylee’s continued education fund. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com