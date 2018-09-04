MADISON / MCFARLAND—Donald W. Brockman, age 86, of McFarland, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018, surrounded by his family at home. He was born on Nov. 28, 1931, in the Town of Westport, the son of Ewald and Mary Brockman. Don graduated from Edgewood High School with the class of 1949, then began working for the Wisconsin State Journal.
Don joined the U.S. Air Force and was stationed in England from 1951 to 1954. He returned to Madison and continued to work for the paper for 28 years. Don continued his career at Madison Bindery, retiring after 20 years. He was united in marriage to Diane Kelly on Sept. 13, 1958, at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church in Madison. Don enjoyed camping, fishing, playing cards and reading. He and Diane enjoyed traveling the world with their good friends, Dave and Evelyn Arnold. They are longtime members of St. Dennis Catholic Church.
Donald is survived by his wife of 59 years, Diane; children, Bill (Diane) Brockman, Marge (Chuck) Tomsovic, Carol (Sylvester) Phillips, Kathy (Tim) Lewis, Bob Brockman and Janet (Chris) Holtz; 16 grandchildren, Chris, John, Henry, Jenna, Linsey, Hayly, Garrett, Joseph, Jillian, Marcus, Brittney, Jordan, Hannah, Jake, Madalyn and Devin; six great-grandchildren, Kobe, Aliya, Jacob, Blake, Joseph and Cecilia; sisters, Dorothy Hellenbrand and Joan (Richard) Martinelli; brother, Eugene (Gloria) Brockman; and further survived by many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. DENNIS CATHOLIC CHURCH, 505 Dempsey Rd., Madison, at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, with Father Randy Timmerman presiding. Burial will follow at Highland Memory Gardens with Military Honors being conducted. Visitation will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m., on Friday, Sept. 7, 2018, and also at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the Mass on Saturday.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Cure PSP at www.psp.org/iwanttohelp/ways-to-give, or to St. Dennis Catholic Church, or Agrace HospiceCare. Don, your laughter and contagious sense of humor will be missed! Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
