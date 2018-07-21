MADISON / COTTAGE GROVE / WISCONSIN DELLS—Ralph S. Brockert, age 88, passed away on Wednesday, July 11, 2018, at Wisconsin Dells Health Services. He was born on Aug. 20, 1929, in Madison, the son of Ralph and Leona (Roll) Brockert. Ralph graduated from Madison East High School. During high school he lettered in basketball and baseball.
After high school he played baseball for the Industrial League for Penn Electric. He had a .444 batting average and won many batting titles. In 1950, he played for Gardner’s Bakery. He was signed by the Chicago Cubs, but was later drafted into the U.S. Army, where he was stationed in Germany from 1951 to 1953. Ralph loved sports, he played home talent baseball, racquet ball, worked out at the gym, and was a season ticket holder for the Green Bay Packers, where he attended the Ice Bowl, as well as Wisconsin Badgers, and Milwaukee Brewers. He was an avid golfer, once getting a hole-in-one in Monona. Ralph worked at Bowman Dairy Farm in Madison, Brockerts Tavern and Eagle Crest for many years. A large part of his life was making strong bonds with his great friends in Cottage Grove. He loved his family and friends, and enjoyed life. He will be missed by all.
Ralph is survived by his wife, Joanne; daughters, Jill (Tab) Boese and Juli (Pete) Anderson; stepson, Todd (Melissa) Johnson; stepdaughter, Teri Thompson; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews cousins and friends; and special friend, Kathy, who brought his newspaper every day to him. (He couldn’t be without that paper!) He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Phyllis (Joe) Longo and Joan (Dick) Sabroff; mother of his children, Kay Brockert; and step-daughters, Tammy Rothenburger.
A celebration of life will be held at EAGLE CREST BAR, 3710 Co. Rd. T, Madison, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 28, 2018. In honor of Ralph’s life, we invite family and friends to come and share stories and have fun. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.