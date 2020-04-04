Brockert, Paul Owen

Paul was born in Madison, raised by his paternal grandmother, then at 13 years old moved to a family farm in Spring Green where he learned construction, self-sufficiency, and great respect for the outdoors from his father. Paul loved animals. He was an avid outdoorsman and adventure lover. He enjoyed camping, fishing, river rafting, and hunting. Known for his jovial personality, he was always ready with a clever joke or silly prank. He loved Kentucky Fried Chicken and crab legs. Paul was quick to host get togethers, barbeques, and family events. He was a hard worker and was well versed in carpentry, electrical, landscaping, and many other areas. He shared his talent and his time generously; always willing to lend a hand. Paul was a news junkie and proud Democrat. His family, and especially his children, were his reason for living. He will be sorely missed.