COTTAGE GROVE—Lucinda “Cindy” Brockert, 58, of Cottage Grove, Wis., passed away quietly on Oct. 18, 2018, due to complications of kidney failure and other diseases. Cindy was born Oct. 21, 1959, the first child of Dwight O. Brockert Jr. and Paula Jane Newcomb.
Cindy was known for her ability to make people laugh, her talent to turn negatives into positives, her courage in dealing with complex health issues, her love of gardening, interior design, and artistic pursuits.
Cindy’s nurturing talents began at a young age when she helped take care of her siblings. She continued being great comfort to friends and family. Cindy loved to entertain. She could cook, come up with games and stories, and tell jokes like no other. She was well known for her amusing funny face routines. When surgeons accidentally chipped several of her front teeth during a surgery, Cindy explained her snaggletooth look to people as, “I am the model for Bubba Teeth at Halloween!” Cindy was raised by her paternal grandmother, Carmen Elizabeth Brockert. As Grandma’s health declined, Cindy dedicated much of her life to being her caretaker.
Cindy had a great business sense beginning in high school with Junior Achievement, where she excelled. That business sense carried into her ceramics business, for which she won awards as a figurine and ornament painter. She was great with children and with animals. There wasn’t a hungry stray cat, bird, raccoon or skunk in her Cottage Grove neighborhood. Lucinda was a thoughtful, big hearted and generous soul who touched the lives of everyone she met. In her later years, her strength, courage and independence never waivered. She was tested many times, but always remained strong in her faith. Cindy was an inspiration as she continuously faced her severe medical challenges with a ready joke and a smile.
Lucinda is survived by her mother, Paula (Clay) Sabljak; and her siblings, Sally (Michael) Berray, Carmen (Phillip) Riley, Polly Prochaska, Paul Brockert and John (Anna Lewis) Sabljak; as well as her nieces and nephews, Torry (Kristine) Brockert, Destiny Sabljak, Emily, Matthew, and Andrew Riley, and Christopher and Claire Brockert; her grandnephew, Owen Brockert; and grandniece, Zoey Brockert; as well as aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends. Cindy was preceded in death by her father, Dwight O. Brockert Jr.; and grandparents, Carmen Elizabeth and Dwight O. Brockert Sr., and Morton and Edyth Newcomb.
The family wishes to thank the doctors and nurses and staff at Meriter Hospital for their tender care of Cindy while she made her transition to heaven.
A memorial service will be held at the MONONA COMMUNITY CENTER, 1011 Nichols Road, lower level, on Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018, at 5 p.m. A potluck to follow the ceremony; please bring a dish to pass.
To honor Cindy’s love of animals, or in lieu of flowers, a donation could be made in her name to the Dane County Humane Society, 5132 Vogues Road, Madison, WI 53708, or at giveshelter.org.