POYNETTE—Joanne C. Brockert, age 75, passed away on Friday, Jan. 4, 2019. Joanne was born on Oct. 9, 1943, in Spring Green, Wis., the daughter of William and Alda (Pletzer) Magli. She was married to Ralph Brockert.
She is survived by her children, Teri Thompson and Todd (Melissa) Johnson; step-daughters, Jill (Tab) Boese and Juli (Pete) Anderson; brothers, Bill (Jenny) Magli and John “Jack” Magli; sisters, Pat (Jerry) Paulus and Linda Peterson; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ralph Brockert; sisters, Tootie White, Joyce Stout, Donna Arias and Carolyn Dodson; and daughter, Tammy Rothenburger.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Poynette (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.