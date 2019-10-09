POYNETTE - Lois E. Brockel, age 79, of Poynette, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison.
Lois was born on Sept. 6, 1940, in Boscobel, the daughter of Russell and Gladys (Mercer) Chadwick. She was married on June 23, 1960, to Gerard “Jerry” Brockel. Lois had worked for Demco in Madison for 25 years. She was a member of the Red Hat Society, the Poynette Garden Club, and she was a Master Gardener. Lois belonged to St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church.
She is survived by her husband, Jerry; five children, Marty Brockel, Brattleboro, Vt., Chris (Melody) Brockel of Madison, Carol (Jim) Christenson, Hermantown, Minn., Cheryl (David) Breuer, LaCrescent, Minn., and Janet Olson of Poynette; twelve grandchildren; one great-grandchild; other near relatives and close friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, three brothers, Stan, Steve, and Tim Chadwick; and son-in-law, Dean Olson.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church in Poynette, with Fr. Balaraju Eturi officiating. Inurnment will follow in Hillside Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Wednesday from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at the church. The Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home, in Poynette (www.pmmfh.com), is assisting the family with arrangements.
Memorials may be made to the Wisconsin Stroke Camp Group, 2000 W. Pioneer Pkwy., Suite 16, Peoria, IL 61615, info@strokecamp.org.