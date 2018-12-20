MADISON / OZARK, Mo.—Travis Will Brock, age 38, passed away in Ozark, Mo., on Dec. 8, 2018. He was born in Billings, Mont., on Feb. 15, 1980, the son of Ellen and Henry Brock. Travis spent most of his life in the Madison area of Wisconsin.
He was preceded in death by his father, Henry Brock. Travis is survived by his wife, Tess Brock; his mother, Ellen Brock; seven siblings; several nieces and nephews; other relatives and friends.
A Gathering of Remembrance will be held from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019, at the GOODMAN COMMUNITY CENTER, 149 Waubesa St., Madison.