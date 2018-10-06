Brock, Adam Daniel "A.D.

MADISON—Adam Daniel “A.D.” Brock, age 93, passed away peacefully at Agrace HospiceCare, Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018. He was born the son of William Boyd Brock and Mary Etta (Fowler) Brock on Feb. 28, 1925, in Quitman, Cleburne County, Ark.
Private services will take place in Madison. Adam will be laid to rest in Quitman, Ark. in the Old Texas Cemetery with military honors.
The family suggests that because of his lifelong interest in trees, memorials in Adam’s name be made to The Arbor Day Foundation a (501)(C)(3) non-profit conservation and education program. Donations can be made online at www.arborday.org with a Trees Memory Card or a general donation.
Please share your memories at www.CressFuneralService.com.
Cress Center
Funeral and Cremation Service
6021 University Ave., Madison
(608) 238-8406