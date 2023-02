Nov. 19, 1928—Jan. 29, 2023

BARABOO—Gene Paris, 94, surrendered to the resurrection and the life eternal on Sunday, January 29, 2023.

A visitation and memorial service are scheduled for Thursday, February 9, 2023, at Emanuel United Methodist church in Baraboo, WI, at 10:00 a.m. and 11:00 a.m. respectively.

He was a wonderful father, a devoted husband, and an extraordinary friend. A kind and honest man.