Brittany Jean Krueger

April 9, 1990 - May 20, 2023

CAMBRIA - Brittany Jean Krueger, age 33, of rural Cambria died unexpectedly Saturday morning, May 20, 2023 while camping with her family in Hancock, WI.

Brittany was born in Columbus on April 9, 1990 the daughter of Darrel Arden and Tammy Jean (Dreyer) Krueger. She was a 2008 graduate of Cambria-Friesland High School where she participated in band and softball.

Brittany furthered her education at UW-Baraboo, and received her Associate's Degree in Business. While attending college, she was employed with Alsum Farms & Produce in Friesland and the National Exchange Bank in Cambria. Brittany then worked at the Del Monte Warehouse in Markesan and then transferred to the Cambria Plant, working in the payroll office to this day.

Brittany loved thrifting items for resale, selling her homemade wooden crafts, camping, hunting, fishing, playing cards, watching the Packers, Brewers and the Badgers. Her most favorite spent free time was with her family.

This lovely young woman will be dearly missed and mourned by her parents, Darrel (Tammy) Krueger of rural Cambria; her sister, Lindsey (Travis) Kastenschmidt of Ripon; a step-grandparent, Marie Krueger of Markesan; many aunts, uncles, cousins, friends and co-workers; her two godsons: Lucas Wojno and Hudson Krueger.

Brittany was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Duane Krueger, Sharlene (Fred) Barker; her maternal grandparents, Clarence "Butch" (Darlene) Dreyer.

Funeral services will be at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 27, 2023 at the Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church in Friesland with Rev. John Hildebrant officiating. Burial will follow in Rosedale Cemetery. A fellowship luncheon will be served following the committal service back at the church. Relatives and friends may call on the family at the church on Saturday from 10:00 a.m until the time of services.

The Kratz-Smedema Funeral Home in Cambria is serving the family. www.kratzfh.com.