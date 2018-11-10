MIDDLETON / SPRING GREEN—Timothy J. Bristol, age 66, of Middleton, and formerly of Spring Green, passed from this world on Monday, Oct. 29, 2018, after a brave battle with dementia.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, at ST. THOMAS AQUINAS CATHOLIC CHURCH, 602 Everglade Drive, Madison, at 11 a.m., with Father Bart Timmerman officiating. Visitation will be held on Saturday at the church from 9 a.m. until the time of Mass. Following the funeral, friends and family may join us for a reception at the VINTAGE BREWING COMPANY, 674 S. Whitney Way, Madison.
Our Dad loved a good time and we invite everyone to share their fun stories and have a drink in his memory. In lieu of flowers the family asks that memorials be made in Timm’s name to Serenity House Memory Care of Deforest, and Heartland Hospice.
