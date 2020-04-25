Bristol, Lola Alene

RICHLAND CENTER - Lola Alene Bristol was born to Lawrence and Bertha (Grandstaff) Donner on Jan. 1st, 1919 in Richland County, Wis., in the midst of the Spanish Flu.
She had a wonderful childhood and spoke fondly about all the fun she had with her parents and her five siblings. In a home filled with books and music, she also learned cooking, sewing, and canning from her mother, the latter of which made her a wonderful homemaker when she married and had her own family.
She met Grant Bristol on May 1 (May Day), 1938, and from that day onward, they were inseparable. They knew in a way that few know that they were truly meant for one another and neither of them ever dated anyone else. They were married in a small ceremony on Thanksgiving Day, November 28, 1940, in Strawberry Point, Iowa. Theirs was a love story like no other, a deep, abiding love that remained undiminished with the passage of time and was obvious to all who fell into its orbit. It was not uncommon to have people comment on the special, almost palpable, love that seemed to pass between them. It inspired everyone, but defied imitation. It occupied a lofty category all its own.
Lola and Grant had a long and wonderful life together, raising a family and living in the house that Grant built, for 71 years. They loved the Richland Center community and were proud to be lifelong members of the First Baptist Church. Upon retirement, they traveled throughout the United States, often in their motorhome, visiting every state on the continent except Alaska. Up into their late 80's, they continued to walk three miles a day, holding hands the whole way.
She had a profound love and respect for education and attended schools in Richland and Crawford Counties, graduating from Richland County Normal College and University of Wisconsin-Platteville, where she earned a Master’s Degree in Elementary Education. She taught in the Richland County school district for over 30 years, beginning in a rural one room schoolhouse, teaching all 12 grades, but spending most of her career teaching kindergarten. She loved to instill her love of learning in the young students in her charge and always said she wanted to get them off “to a good start.” Up until the end of her life, she continued to be able to recall the names of her students and took great pride in receiving cards and notes from them.
Lola had an astounding memory and was renowned for her ability to recite from memory lengthy poems that she had learned as a child. Although she was greatly admired for being educated, beautiful, stylish and confident, she is most fondly remembered for her timeless qualities: the love she had for her family, her thirst for knowledge, her love of words and literature, her boundless energy and enthusiasm, her kindness and grace, her courage and strength. This latter quality was what allowed her to, following the passing of Grant in 2018, pick herself up time and time again to press on despite her own pain and suffering. She knew this was no world to be weak in.
Lola and Grant took pride in being early residents of Pine Valley Community Village and, although they hated to leave the home they had lived in for more than 70 years, they settled in to their new rooms in Assisted Living and quickly adjusted due to Pine Valley’s kind and capable staff. Her family will forever be grateful for the loving care they received there.
She is survived by her five children, Sandy (Bob) Bee, Sherry Anthony (Doug Cox), Kathy (Lyle) Rosenbaum, Nick (Cheri) Bristol, and Greg (Ingrid) Bristol; her 12 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, and faithful friends; among them, Jim Fry, their loyal friend and neighbor.
Lola was preceded in death by her husband Grant; her parents; her sisters, Myrna Nimocks, Florence Goplin, Vivian Cooper, and Doretta Buroker; and her brother, Virgil Donner. She was also preceded by her granddaughter, Jill Olsen; and Grant’s parents, brothers, and sisters.
Per their wishes, Lola and Grant’s ashes were joined together and will be laid to rest once the family can schedule a Celebration of Life Ceremony. Details will follow at a later date. The Pratt Funeral and Cremation Service is assisting the family with their arrangements.
Memorials may be made to Pine Valley Assisted Living, or First Baptist Church, both in Richland Center, Wis. Pratt Funeral Home is assisting the family.
“Strength and honour are her clothing and she shall rejoice in time to come. She opens her mouth with wisdom; and on her tongue is the law of kindness.” – Proverbs 31:25-26
