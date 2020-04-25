Bristol, Lola Alene

She had a profound love and respect for education and attended schools in Richland and Crawford Counties, graduating from Richland County Normal College and University of Wisconsin-Platteville, where she earned a Master’s Degree in Elementary Education. She taught in the Richland County school district for over 30 years, beginning in a rural one room schoolhouse, teaching all 12 grades, but spending most of her career teaching kindergarten. She loved to instill her love of learning in the young students in her charge and always said she wanted to get them off “to a good start.” Up until the end of her life, she continued to be able to recall the names of her students and took great pride in receiving cards and notes from them.

Lola had an astounding memory and was renowned for her ability to recite from memory lengthy poems that she had learned as a child. Although she was greatly admired for being educated, beautiful, stylish and confident, she is most fondly remembered for her timeless qualities: the love she had for her family, her thirst for knowledge, her love of words and literature, her boundless energy and enthusiasm, her kindness and grace, her courage and strength. This latter quality was what allowed her to, following the passing of Grant in 2018, pick herself up time and time again to press on despite her own pain and suffering. She knew this was no world to be weak in.