MADISON - Barbara (Rulland) Brissette, age 82 of Madison, passed away peacefully on Jan. 23, 2019, with her family by her side. She was born to the late Sigmund and Helene (Angell) Rulland, on Nov. 13, 1936, and lived in the Lake Tomahawk area. Barb went on to receive a degree at Madison Business College.
Barb is survived by her five children, Denis Brissette, Debra (Brian) Miller, Brenda Brissette, David (Sonia) Brissette, and Tom (Gail) Brissette; three siblings, Judy (Ron) Homan, Tom Rulland, and Patricia Rulland; along with seven grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and multiple nieces and a nephew.
A funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m., on Feb. 19, 2019, at ST. ANDREW'S CATHOLIC CHURCH, 301 N. Main St., Verona, with a visitation held from 10 a.m. until the time of the Mass.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Native American Rights Fund or the Wildlife Conservation Society.
The family would like to thank the caring staff at the VA Hospital and Hospice for their compassionate care. For online condolences please visit compassioncremation.com.