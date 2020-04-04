Brinkmeier, Donald C. “Don”

MADISON - Donald Charles “Don” Brinkmeier, age 89, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, March 29, 2020. He was born on February 28, 1931, in Janesville, Wis., the son of Benjamin and Janet (Beattie) Brinkmeier. Don was raised in Brodhead and as a young boy worked at his Dad’s restaurant Ben’s Lunch. He graduated from Brodhead High School in 1949. He was united in marriage to Carol Kennedy on July 16, 1983.
After graduating from Brodhead High School in 1949 and obtaining his Master of Accountants degree from Madison Business College, Don was drafted into the Army during the Korean War. He served in the Army from 1951-1957 and attained the rank of Sergeant First Class while serving as a Supply Sergeant at Itazuke Air Base in Fukuoka, Japan. After serving in the Army, he returned home to Brodhead with his first wife Linda. In 1959 he began his employment with the State of Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction. He was employed with DPI for 37 years until his retirement in 1997. Don was particularly proud of his work in funding the Science World & Teacher World programs for Wisconsin students. Don was an avid reader and often read three or four books at the same time. He loved listening to music of the Big Band era especially Glenn Miller. Don’s other interests included gardening and traveling to Northern Wisconsin where he enjoyed listening to loons, going to flea markets, and eating out. He collected loons, salt and pepper shakers, and Hakata dolls. He and Carol had Badger Basketball season tickets for 38 years. He liked sharing stories and cooking. He provided his signature seven-layer salad with its secret recipe dressing for funerals at Hope Lutheran Church for many years. He was knowledgeable when it came to finances and loved giving advice to anyone who would listen. Don was a proud and supportive member of the American Legion Post 501 for over 30 years and Hope Lutheran Church in McFarland. He was a member of the Association of Governmental Accountants (AGA) for over 40 years. Don was also proud of having donated five gallons of blood to the American Red Cross.
He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Carol; children, Don K. (Deanna Joe) Brinkmeier, Laura (Tom) Prestigiacomo, Dave (Kate Szidon) Brinkmeier, and Karl (Abby) Brinkmeier; grandchildren, Jason (Krista) Brinkmeier, Matt Knutson, Hunter Brinkmeier, Abigail (Tory Boyce) Prestigiacomo, Samuel (Diana Hicks) Prestigiacomo, and Nino Prestigiacomo, and his loyal dog, Lexi. He is also survived by sister-in-law, Kathy (Jim) Flaherty, and his nieces, Erin (Justin) Ream, Meghan, Brenna (Trey) Clark, and Mary Kate; and brother-in-law, Kevin Kennedy.
Don was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Yoshi “Linda,” and their dog Judy; his precious granddaughter, Gabrielle Rose Prestigiacomo, and dogs Pierre and Pepper.
A private family burial will be held. A memorial service will be announced at a later date.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the Magenta Team at Agrace Hospice Care especially Melissa, Megan, Courtney, and Nikki. Thank you also to Dana.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Agrace Hospice Care, American Legion Post 501, and Hope Lutheran Church.
