MADISON—Phyllis C. Brinkley formerly of Waunakee, age 92, passed away on Nov. 20, 2018. She was the daughter of Florence Jarvis Crosby and Reynale Richardson Crosby of Madison. She grew up in Madison, attended Wisconsin High School, and graduated from the University of Wisconsin with a B.A. in Speech and English in 1948. In 1949, she married William Malry Brinkley Jr., also of Madison. They celebrated 63 wonderful years together. They raised and loved many dogs together.
Phyllis was a self-employed professional speaker, program artist, and writer. She was a speaker with the Redpath Program Agency in Monkton, Md., for 35 years. She spoke throughout America appearing in Women’s Clubs, Colleges, Civil War Roundtables, Lincoln Study groups, Conventions, and Church and Library groups. She was well-known for her programs, “A walk with Mr. Lincoln,” “The First Ladies of Our Land,” “The Joy of Daring to be Yourself,” “Stained Glass: Gift of Light,” and “The Courage to be Happy.” In 1985 she published her book “The Lincolns: Target for Controversy” after a life-time interest and study of both Abraham and Mary Todd Lincoln. She was a member of “Who’s Who in America and in England.” She was active in the American Association of University Women, Church Women United, the Little Sisters of the Sisters of St. Benedict, Phi Beta, the Literacy Council of Madison as a tutor, the Municipal Golf Association of Madison, and in lay ministry at Norway Grove Memorial Lutheran Church.
She was preceded in death six years ago, by her loving husband, William Malry Brinkley. She is survived by cousins and dear friends.
A memorial service will be held at CHRIST LUTHERAN CHURCH, 220 South Main St., DeForest, on Monday, Nov. 26, 2018, at 1 p.m., with Pastor Sue Beadle officiating. Burial will follow at Norway Grove Cemetery in DeForest. A visitation will be held at the church on Monday from 12:30 p.m. until the time of service. Please share memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.
Cheerio!
