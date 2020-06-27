Brinker, Erin Marie (Henrikson)

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

EAU CLAIRE - Erin Marie (Henrikson) Brinker passed away June 13, 2020 at home on Hospice. Erin was born August 31, 1985 to Jan and Jerry Henrikson in Madison, Wis. Because of congenital heart problems, she accomplished visiting all 3 Madison hospitals in 2 days. She spent her first 4 1/2 months in the ICU at U.W. Hospital, after which she was welcomed home to a loving family.

Erin met Eric Brinker her senior year of high school. She moved to Eau Claire after Graduation in 2004 and married Eric in 2008, in Madison. They shared 12 years of a loving relationship.

Erin enjoyed people, gardening, crafts, trips to family weddings and gatherings. She was an avid Packer, Badger and Bucks fan. She also cherished her and Eric's family trips to cabins for fishing and holidays.

Erin is survived by her (husband) Eric Brinker, (parents) Jan & Jerry Henrikson, (brother) Joe (Prue) Henrikson, (In-Laws) Sandy and Tom Brinker, Sisters in Law Kayla (Terry), Krystal (Treavor), Brother in Law Jared (Angie) and her dearly loved nephews, nieces, aunts, uncles and cousins. She was admired by her friends and coworkers and touched so many in such a short time.

Because of Erin, nights will always be brighter for us all. Her star faded here on Earth, but now so many more will see her twinkle and shine.

A Celebration of Life for Erin will be at a later date.

To plant a tree in memory of Erin Brinker as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.