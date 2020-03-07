Brimmer, James F. “Jim”

MADISON — James F. “Jim” Brimmer passed away from lymphoma at his home on March 6, 2020, in the company of his immediate family. Jim is survived by his wife of over 60 years, Mary Lee Brimmer (nee Levake). Jim is also survived by his daughter, Janette; his son, James “JR” (Deb); his three grandchildren, Stephanie (Charlie) Vandergriff; Adam (Allison) Brimmer, and Allison Brimmer; as well as, three wonderful great-grandchildren, Harper and Claire Vandergriff, and Nicholas Brimmer.