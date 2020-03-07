Brimmer, James F. “Jim”

You have free articles remaining.
MADISON — James F. “Jim” Brimmer passed away from lymphoma at his home on March 6, 2020, in the company of his immediate family. Jim is survived by his wife of over 60 years, Mary Lee Brimmer (nee Levake). Jim is also survived by his daughter, Janette; his son, James “JR” (Deb); his three grandchildren, Stephanie (Charlie) Vandergriff; Adam (Allison) Brimmer, and Allison Brimmer; as well as, three wonderful great-grandchildren, Harper and Claire Vandergriff, and Nicholas Brimmer.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. at ST. PATRICK'S CATHOLIC CHURCH, 521 Fair St., Lodi, on Friday, March 13, 2020. Visitation will be at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the Mass on Friday. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
