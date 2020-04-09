Brill, Sonja E.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

BELOIT — Sonja E. Brill, 82, of Beloit, Wis. passed away peacefully on Friday, April 3, 2020, at Azura Memory Care of Beloit.

Sonja was born Sept. 22, 1937, in Brodhead, Wis. She was the second of Orlo and Chloe (Clary) Weston's four daughters. They soon moved to Beloit where she grew up and attended school, and she graduated from Beloit Memorial High School in 1955. It was there in the school band that she met Wes, and the young sweethearts made plans for their future together. Their plan was to marry four years after he graduated, and to have four children (two boys, two girls) each two years apart.

On June 21, 1958, Sonja married Wesley A. Brill at First Methodist Church in Beloit, just as they had planned. During the next several years, Wes's schooling led them to Evanston, Ill., Newark, Del., and Palo Alto, Calif. Birth of a first daughter in Evanston was followed two years later by twin daughters in Palo Alto and then a fourth daughter in Columbus, Ohio. So much for the Plan! Sonja and Wes then returned to Beloit to raise their young family and to enjoy being close to the Grandmas and Grandpas.

