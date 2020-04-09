Brill, Sonja E.

BELOIT — Sonja E. Brill, 82, of Beloit, Wis. passed away peacefully on Friday, April 3, 2020, at Azura Memory Care of Beloit.
Sonja was born Sept. 22, 1937, in Brodhead, Wis. She was the second of Orlo and Chloe (Clary) Weston's four daughters. They soon moved to Beloit where she grew up and attended school, and she graduated from Beloit Memorial High School in 1955. It was there in the school band that she met Wes, and the young sweethearts made plans for their future together. Their plan was to marry four years after he graduated, and to have four children (two boys, two girls) each two years apart.
On June 21, 1958, Sonja married Wesley A. Brill at First Methodist Church in Beloit, just as they had planned. During the next several years, Wes's schooling led them to Evanston, Ill., Newark, Del., and Palo Alto, Calif. Birth of a first daughter in Evanston was followed two years later by twin daughters in Palo Alto and then a fourth daughter in Columbus, Ohio. So much for the Plan! Sonja and Wes then returned to Beloit to raise their young family and to enjoy being close to the Grandmas and Grandpas.
Sonja wanted to be a secretary, and she excelled in her high school typing and shorthand classes. She graduated from Prospect Hall Secretarial School in Milwaukee while working in a law office there. Work followed for a few years at a law firm in Evanston, but that ended with the first daughter's birth, and she remained a committed at-home Mom until the youngest was off to college. During these years, Sonja also served as the Wedding Hostess at First United Methodist Church for several years.
In 1986, Sonja became secretary to the Principal at Beloit Memorial High School. During her 17 years there, she was a bit of an office manager, accountant, and copy machine fixer in addition to her secretarial duties. She very much enjoyed her time there.
Sonja was a member of the River of Life United Methodist Church, and her faith was important to her. Church attendance was required, not optional. She was proud of her family, and preferred to be in the background offering support rather than being in the limelight. Sonja was very organized and neat, and expected the rest of us to exhibit these same traits. She set for herself a daily schedule of tasks, yet always made time to be a classroom helper, a field trip chaperone, or a school library volunteer.
She enjoyed our family tradition of week-long vacation trips to Rock Lake at Lake Mills, Wis., playing euchre with family members, and attending musical concerts and plays. During her years as school secretary, Sonja and Wes travelled with students and teachers on several Spring Break trips to other countries.
Through the years Sonja pursued numerous hobbies or interests from time to time including swimming, sewing, flower arranging, cake decorating, and home canning among others. She liked to cook, and excelled at cookie baking. Sonja was often found cheering on the Purple Knights, the Badgers, and the Packers. After retirement, she and Wes volunteered their help at the Caritas food pantry and at Beloit Meals on Wheels.
Sonja is survived by her husband, Wes of Beloit, Wis.; daughters, Debbie (Randy) Olson of Appleton, Wis., Cindy (Tim) Liebau of Madison, Wis., Cherie (Tim) Christensen of Neenah, Wis., and Pam (Dan) Millmann of Fitchburg, Wis.; grandchildren, Kristin (Erik) Christianson, Stephanie (Sam) Kuhn, Eric Olson, Kyle Christensen, Jeff Christensen, Michelle Christensen, Megan Liebau, Jessica Liebau, Brian Liebau, Nate Millmann, and Sarah Millmann; sister, Janet (Don) Weiss of Rockford, Ill.; sister-in-law, Carolyn Hamilton of Beloit, Wis.; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her parents; sisters, Donna Bengtson and Jackie Johns; and parents-in-law, Richard and Irene Brill.
Inurnment will be in East Lawn Cemetery. A memorial service will be held at some future date when we again can all gather together. DALEY MURPHY WISCH & ASSOCIATES FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORIUM, 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit, Wis., assisted the family with arrangements.
Memorials may be given in her name to the Caritas food pantry, or the River of Life United Methodist Church.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.daleymurphywisch.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.