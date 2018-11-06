WAUNAKEE - Richard Ewing Brill, age 74 of Waunakee, died on Nov. 3, 2018. He was born in Milwaukee on Aug. 16, 1944, the son of Robert and Shirley (Ewing) Brill. Richard was born while his father was away serving in World War II. He grew up in Madison and graduated from Monona Grove High School. He attended UW-Eau Claire and later earned an associate degree in drafting. Richard worked as a draftsman and in road construction and security. He especially enjoyed his job driving a semi-truck cross country. Known by the CB handle "Preacher Man," Richard's dedication to his faith also led him to become an ordained minister.
Richard served in the U.S. Coast Guard from 1963 to 1967, and U.S. Army Reserves from 1974 to 1989. He enjoyed spending time with other service members and liked to share stories of his military experiences with them. He was a member of American Legion Post 245 in Cross Plains and recently rejoined the Knights of Columbus.
Richard had many interests and hobbies, but faith and family were the most important to him. He had a warm and gentle spirit and was the epitome of the strong, silent type. We lost a kind, compassionate man we dearly loved and will greatly miss.
Richard is survived by his two daughters, Kris (Ken) King and Patty (Jim) Gibson; grandchildren, Kenny (Leticia) King, Kelli King, Mallory Gibson, Morgan Gibson, and Garrett Gibson; and great-grandchildren, Aiden King and Laila Puente; his brothers, Robert (Sandy) Brill, Scott (Donna Stirmel) Brill, and Jon Brill; and sister, Patty (Oren) Hammes. Richard was preceded in death by his parents, Bob and Shirley Brill; and his grandparents, Howard and Vivian Ewing and Ernst and Sibyl Brill of Milwaukee.
Family members want to thank the wonderful caring staff of Waunakee Manor.
Services will be held on Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, at 11 a.m., at PEACE LUTHERAN CHURCH, 701 S. Century Avenue, Waunakee. Visitation will be held from 9:30 am. until the time of the service at 11 a.m. at the church.
In lieu of flowers, Memorials may be made to the Disabled American Veterans or other organizations helping veterans.