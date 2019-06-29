MADISON - Janice Wood Briggs, age 93, of Madison, passed away on Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at Oak Park Place. She was born on Jan. 23, 1926, in Glen Haven Township, Wis., the daughter of Lawrence and Leila (Dolphin) Wood. Janice graduated from Cassville High School in 1943. She married John Briggs on Nov. 16, 1946, in Madison.
Janice worked for Central Storage retiring in 1993. After retirement, she spent many years with Bethel Estate Sales. In her later years, she loved reading and going to Ho-Chunk.
Mom was a kind and gentle person and was loved by everyone who knew her.
Janice is survived by her sons, Robert, David (Mary Kay), Steven (Louise) and John (Jacque Coffey) and daughter, Ruth Bartels; sister, Joann Pellock; four grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, John; granddaughter, Michelle McGhee; and brothers, Raymond, Loren, Robert Dean, Loyle and Keith Wood.
A funeral service will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Dr., Madison, at 12 noon on Saturday, July 6, 2019. Entombment will be held at Roselawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday.
She will be dearly missed by all. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.