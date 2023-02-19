April 4, 1964 – Feb. 8, 2023

LA CROSSE — Bridget Schaefer Hanchette, passed away on February 8, 2023, at the family home, surrounded by her family as she had been from the moment her cancer journey began.

Bridget was born in Madison, Wis., to Don and Marilyn (McCormick) Schaefer on April 4, 1964, and spent most of her youth in Madison, with her family of seven siblings. She graduated from Belleville High school. Bridget attended the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse where she graduated in 1986, with a degree in Community Health Education.

Bridget married the man of her dreams and love of her life, Tommy Hanchette on October 8, 1988.

In 1996, she cofounded Identity Works, a technology and merchandising company with Tommy where she served as Vice President and President but there was nothing in the world Bridget was more dedicated to than her role as a mother to her three children.

Bridget is preceded in death by her grandparents; parents; brother, Gregory Schaefer; sister, Colleen Schaefer; and brother, Timothy Schaefer.

Left to cherish her memories and carry on her legacy of love are her husband, Thomas (Tommy); her children: Benjamen, Adelyn, and Gretchen; her sisters, Susie Fricano, Peggy Schaefer; and brother, Stuart Schaefer; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles and friends.

In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for contributions to a research fund they have set up with the City of Hope to find a cure for GBM brain cancer with the amazing Dr. Badie and his team at City of Hope, https://ourhope.cityofhope.org/BridgetH.

Bridget was an angel on earth that spread happiness and joy everywhere she went. Truly a life well lived. Her pure compassion, gratitude, optimism, kindness, and ability to be present for everyone she met in all situations was unmatched. She knew how to laugh easily and find joy and fun in every moment. Let’s honor Bridget’s memory by spreading unconditional kindness and joy like she always did.