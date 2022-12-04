Jan. 2, 1988—Nov. 23, 2022

OSHKOSH—Bridget Anne Koeppel, 34, passed away unexpectedly in Oshkosh, WI, on November 23, 2022.

She was born in Madison, WI on January 2, 1988 to Lynn (Pertzborn) and James Koeppel.

Bridget graduated from Poynette High School in 2006. She went on to study Psychology at UW-Oshkosh where she earned her bachelor’s degree and met the love of her life, Mitch. She worked at Amcor as a Customer Account Specialist for the last four years.

Bridget had many hobbies. She was always shopping for a good deal and had a small shoe obsession. Bridget’s greatest joy was being Auntie BB to her nephews. She loved to spoil them and was always the cool, fun aunt. Bridget was always most comfortable at home with Mitch and the girls, their dogs: Molly, Nellie, and Maggie.

Bridget will be remembered for being a kind, generous, and loyal friend to many.

She is survived by her boyfriend, Mitch Pond; parents, James and Lynn Koeppel; sisters: Mary (Adam) Stokes, Stephanie (Lewis) Koeppel, and Amanda (Brandon) Koeppel; nephews: Parker, Harrison, Grayson, and Aiden; grandmother, Anna Mae Koeppel. She is further survived by many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Bridget is preceded by grandparents, James and Mary Pertzborn, and Robert Koeppel; and uncles; Ryan Pertzborn and Brian Pertzborn.

Funeral services will be held at Seefeld Funeral Home, 1025 Oregon Street, Oshkosh, WI, 54902, on Wednesday, December 7, 2022. Visitation will be held 4:00 p.m.—6:00 p.m., memorial services will begin at 6:00 p.m. Private family burial is planned.