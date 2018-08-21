MADISON—On Aug. 18, 2018, Ann Brickson’s graceful decline from good health reached its inevitable end, as she died peacefully, surrounded by loved ones. Ann was born on April 21, 1950, to Don and Jean Brickson. She grew up in Madison, graduated from West High School, and received B.A. and M.S.W. degrees from the University of Wisconsin.
She met Ed Hughes while living in Washington, D.C. Ann took him ice skating at Tenney Park on New Year’s Day 1982, which convinced him to make Madison his home. It was the best decision she (and he) ever made.
Ed and Ann’s family, son, Chris Hughes, daughter Claire Brickson, Chris’s wife Valerie, and grandchildren, Eleanor and Adrian, were the heart and joy of her life, and gave her faith in the future. She is also survived by her wonderful sisters, Betty (Dennis Wentz) and Mary Seibel; her mother-in-law, Rosemary; Ed’s three siblings; and a host of nephews and nieces, their spouses and children. She is further survived by many treasured friends, and—her bicycle.
Ann was committed to working for social justice. She was privileged to work for and with some of Madison’s best human service and social change organizations, among them Domestic Abuse Intervention Services, Briarpatch Youth Services, End Domestic Abuse Wisconsin, the Goodman Community Center, Groundwork, Lilada’s Livingroom and Freedom Inc., as well as the National Center for Domestic Violence, Trauma and Mental Health. She was enriched by them and honored that they were part of her life.
Over the 40 years of Ann’s work life, her primary focus was addressing the causes of domestic violence and the needs of its victims. She started the first statewide program to assist advocates working with children who were exposed to domestic violence and was a mentor and role model for DV advocates around the state.
Ann nurtured and was inspired by the Madison community, its families and institutions. She served on several Boards and brought her dedication and organizational skills to a number of community initiatives. Ann acted on her abiding faith in the power of people to make their community better by bringing them together to create connections, celebrate, and get things done.
Ann and her family are very grateful to all the professionals at the Carbone Cancer Center and at Agrace HospiceCare for their skill and concern over the course of her illness.
A celebration of Ann’s life will be held 1 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018, in the GOODMAN COMMUNITY CENTER’S new BRASSWORKS BUILDING, 214 Waubesa St., Madison.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Ann’s name to a social justice organization of your choice. Please share your memories at www.CressFuneralService.com.
Cress Funeral and Cremation Service
3325 E. Washington Ave., Madison
(608) 249-6666