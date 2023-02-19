April 19, 1962 – Feb. 15, 2023
MONONA — Brian T. Patrick of Monona, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, at UW Hospital. He was the son of Joseph and Charlotte (Johnson) Patrick.
A visitation will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023.
Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
Gunderson East
Funeral & Cremation Care
5203 Monona Drive
(608) 221-5420
