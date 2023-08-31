Brian K. Kearney

Oct. 19, 1960 - Aug. 24, 2023

RIO - Brian K. Kearney, 62, of Rio, passed away, Thursday, August 24, 2023 at the home he loved surrounded by his family. Brian was born in Portage to Norm and Donna (Branton) Kearney October 19, 1960. He was a 1979 graduate of Rio High School and also attended MATC in Madison.

He had a natural talent for anything mechanical. He could fix anything and everything, and this led him to being employed at Stokely USA in Sun Prairie for many years. He then spent the remainder of his career at Ball Corporation in DeForest. He made many special friendships during this time with his "work familie"s. He was known for his strong work ethic and took great pride in a job well done.

Brian loved being outside, whether it was hunting, fishing or just sitting in his lawn chair watching the deer and other wildlife that roamed our fields and lawn. But the things Brian loved most were his family, campfires and going up north with "the gang" for ATV riding where he again made very special friendships. He had such a good heart, and would be the first to offer help to anyone that needed it.

Brian is survived by his childhood sweetheart and wife of 42 years, Jeanne; "our boys" that he was so proud of: Michael (Kristina Johnson), Matthew (Kara) and Jordan (Kegan Marshall); parents, Donna and Norm; brother, Dan (Wendy) and their children: Ty, Brennan and Trevor Kearney; sister, Pam (Kelly) Coles and their children: Ellie and James, and great-niece, Everleigh. He is further survived by his in-laws, Judy Bunkoske, Nancy (Dick) Larson, Sandy and Glen Luther, Janet and Lee Hollander, Cheri Linde (Lester Ray) and Tom Boomsma (Loreli Jenkins); and many, many nieces and nephews that are too numerous to name and so many special friends that he was so blessed to have. He was preceded in death by his father and mother-in-law, John and Helen Boomsma; uncles: Ken Kearney and Ken Branton; sister-in-law, Mary Zeidler; nieces: Sheila Trumble and Tessa Boomsma; nephews: Jason Luther and Ty Daniel Kearney; and great-nephew, Jase Luther.

Memorial services will be held Saturday, September 2, 2023 at 11:30 AM at Grasse Funeral Home in Rio. Inurnment will follow at St. Patrick Cemetery in Doylestown. A reception to follow at the Otsego Town Hall. Visitation will be held from 9:00 AM until the time of service.

Our family would like to thank Dr. Bruce Kraus, Kendra and the staff at Prairie Ridge Clinic in Columbus for all your care. Thank you to Dr. Anne Traynor and all the staff at UW Carbone Cancer Center that were there for us in so many ways. And Thank you to Agrace Hospice staff. Though our time together was very short, we are so appreciative of the care you showed Brian and our family. You treated him and us with dignity, respect, kindness and compassion.

