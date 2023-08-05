Brian J. Wasson

May 12, 1969 - Aug. 2, 2023

WESTFIELD - Brian J. Wasson, age 54, of Westfield, passed away on Wednesday, August 2, 2023, following a courageous battle with Neuroendocrine Cancer. He was born on May 12, 1969, in Portage, WI to Floyd and Vivan (Sullivan) Wasson. Brian graduated from Westfield High School in 1988.

One of Brian's biggest accomplishments was being a father to his four children. On August 2, 2014, he married the love of his life, Christine and his family of five grew to seven.

During his spare time, Brian enjoyed golfing, snowmobiling, and boating with his family. While not working or spending time with his family, Brian was always busy helping his family and friends. He was a dedicated Township of Westfield Fire Department member for 22 years, and a member of the Westfield Whitetrackers Snowmobile Club. The last nine years of his career were spent as a conductor of the Union Pacific Railroad.

Brian is survived by his wife, Christine; five children: Macy (Brock) Clark, Jake Wasson, Parker (Melanie) Wasson, Keaton Wasson and Brandon Roeker; his mom, Vivian Wasson; two sisters: Gaylene Wasson and Sarah (Mike) Semrow; his mother-in-law, Mary Willner; many other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his dad, Floyd and father-in-law, Andrew Willner.

A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial for Brian will be held on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Montello with Father Savio Yerasani officiating. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Steinhaus-Holly Funeral Home in Westfield and on Wednesday from 9:00 a.m. until the hour of Mass at church. Inurnment will be in Westfield East Cemetery at a later date. Steinhaus-Holly Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Westfield is serving the family. For online obituaries and condolences visit www.steinhaushollyfuneralhome.com.

A special thank you goes to the loving care provided by St. Croix Hospice, and the staff and volunteers of St. Clair's Hospital.