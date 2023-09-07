MONTELLO - Brian Charles Sell, age 66 of Montello (formerly of Beaver Dam) passed away Sunday, September 3, 2023 at the VA Hospital in Madison. Brian was born in Beaver Dam, WI on August 4, 1957 to Charles and Marilyn (Polzin) Sell. He graduated from Beaver Dam High School in 1975 and promptly went into the United States Army where he proudly served his country for the next four years. Brian returned from the service and worked as a truck driver and then various construction related jobs, most notably 20 years with Central Ceiling as a member of the Milwaukee Carpenter's Union out of Deerfield. He came to Montello for many years and in 2013 made it his permanent home and still worked as a carpenter for several area contractors. Brian was at home in the woods, he enjoyed spending time outdoors hunting, fishing and working on various projects. He will be remembered for his willingness to help others.