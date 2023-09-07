Brian Charles Sell
Aug. 4, 1957 - Sept. 3, 2023
MONTELLO - Brian Charles Sell, age 66 of Montello (formerly of Beaver Dam) passed away Sunday, September 3, 2023 at the VA Hospital in Madison. Brian was born in Beaver Dam, WI on August 4, 1957 to Charles and Marilyn (Polzin) Sell. He graduated from Beaver Dam High School in 1975 and promptly went into the United States Army where he proudly served his country for the next four years. Brian returned from the service and worked as a truck driver and then various construction related jobs, most notably 20 years with Central Ceiling as a member of the Milwaukee Carpenter's Union out of Deerfield. He came to Montello for many years and in 2013 made it his permanent home and still worked as a carpenter for several area contractors. Brian was at home in the woods, he enjoyed spending time outdoors hunting, fishing and working on various projects. He will be remembered for his willingness to help others.
Brian leaves behind his son, Nathaniel, special nephew, Samuel Jones and siblings: Debra Jones, Jeff (Jennifer Hull-Sell), Susan (Dave) Urbaniak and Janice Sell. He is also survived by his step-mom, Judith Sell; step-sister, Theresa (Pat) Jordan as well as many other extended family members and friends. Brian is preceded in death by his parents.
A memorial service for Brian Sell will be held on Friday, September 15, 2023 at 2:00 PM at the Crawford Funeral Home in Montello. Visitation will be held from 12:30 PM until the hour of service. Pastor Mike Vargo will preside and immediately following the service full military honors by American Legion Post #351 of Montello will take place. A celebration of Brian's life will continue at Jeanna's American Legion Bar, W3008 State Road 23, Montello. In lieu of flowers, donations are preferred to the family for a memorial that will be established in Brian's name.
Crawford Funeral and Cremation Service of Montello and Oxford is honored to be serving the family. www.CrawfordFH.com