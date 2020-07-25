Brewster, Francis Anthony "Tony"

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SAUK CITY - Francis Anthony "Tony" Brewster, age 91, died peacefully on July 22, 2020, at Maplewood Village in Sauk City, Wis. He loved his country, the United States Marine Corps, the University of Wisconsin and all of its sports teams, practicing law, pontificating on anything and everything, and his family above all.

He is much loved and will be missed.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, memorial services will be postponed until the SPRING of 2021. In lieu of flowers, donations in Tony's name may be made to UW-Madison Athletic Scholarships (http://supportthebadgers.athletics.wisc.edu/), Lussier Neighborhood Center (https://lcecmadison.org/), or Maplewood Village, Sauk City. Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.

