SAUK CITY—Yvonne Beverly Brewer, age 87, of Sauk City, went to be with her Savior on Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019. She was born on her grandparent’s farm on July 3, 1931, the daughter of Vernon and Edna (Fuchs) Taylor. Yvonne was a graduate of the Prairie du Sac High School. On Jan. 14, 1950, she married Robert Brewer. To this union, five children were born.
Yvonne was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Prairie du Sac, and was involved in teaching Bible school, singing in the church choir, circle groups and served on several other committees. She also enjoyed singing with the Hilltop singers for many years. Yvonne was employed by Gattshall Brothers, the Bank of Prairie du Sac and Schwarz Insurance.
A special highlight in Yvonne’s life was her trip to Israel and Egypt. She will be remembered as the matriarch of her family where love and faith in her Lord sustained her throughout her entire life.
She is survived by her four children: Cindy Baker, Cathy (Jeff Englebretson) Brewer, Gregg (Jackie Block) Brewer and Becky Boss; five granddaughters; 12 great-grandchildren; her sister: Rita Merkel; her sister-in-law: Helen Taylor; special son-in-law: Chris Garcia; other relatives and cherished friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Bob; her daughter, Sue; her granddaughter: Nicole; her son-in-law: Pat Boss; her brother: Dean, and her sister: Marlys Yurowski.
The family would like to thank Agrace HospiceCare and Greenway Manor for the excellent care and kindness shown to our mother, and a special thank you to Roxanne, for her loving friendship with mom.
Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m., on Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019, at ST. JOHN’S LUTHERAN CHURCH in Prairie du Sac, with Pastor Sally Williams officiating. Interment will be in the Prairie du Sac Cemetery. There will be a visitation from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., on Tuesday at the church.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial to St. John’s Lutheran Church. The Hoof Funeral Home in Reedsburg is serving the family.