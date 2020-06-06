Brewer, James M. Sr.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription.

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MONONA - Our father, James M. Brewer Sr., age 87, of Monona, died on Thursday, June 4, 2020, at Agrace HospiceCare. He was born on April 18, 1933, in Arena, Wis., the son of Myron Brewer and Bessie Banker. Dad married our mom, Dorothy (Neefe) Cox in June of 1950. Together they had four children. They divorced in 1973.

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

Dad's story is one of a life well lived. His greatest joy was being a father to us kids. We have so many cherished childhood memories of life with dad; wherever he went he had us kids in tow. We loved it.

As a young man, dad worked the family farm in Richland Center. He moved his young family to Madison in 1954, and began what was to become his life long career as a book keeper/accountant at the Oscar Mayer Meat Packaging Plant in Madison, where he worked for over 40 years until his retirement in 1995.

Dad was an avid sportsman most of his life, fishing and hunting many beautiful areas of Wisconsin. He was a talented athlete, excelling in both basketball and baseball at Ithaca High School. He continued playing softball as a young man and added bowling and golf as he grew older. Dad was a loyal and dedicated Milwaukee Brewers fan his entire life, and attended many live games at Milwaukee County Stadium.