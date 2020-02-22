Brewer, Glenn R.

BROOKLYN/ALBANY — Glenn R. Brewer, age 75, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer. Born Aug. 15, 1944, to Fay and Valliere (Walmer) Brewer, in Monroe, Glenn was a 1962 graduate of Albany High School, where he excelled in both Cross-Country and Track and Field. He will forever hold the distinction of being Albany’s first ever runner to qualify for the state cross-country meet. He placed fourth at the state meet in 1960 and also in 1961 leading his team to a 6th place finish. Glenn continued his running excellence at UW-Platteville earning an outstanding seven career letters in Cross-Country and Track & Field. He was a member of two team conference championships and twice ran in the National Cross-Country Championships in Omaha, Nebraska. He was named UW-Platteville’s Athlete of the Week in both cross-country and track & field on different occasions.

He was united in marriage to Joann Lange on August 7, 1965, at the United Methodist Church, in Evansville. After his college graduation in 1966, Glenn taught agriculture and driver’s education at Bloomington High School from 1966-1971 and then was a Vice President at the Union State Bank, in Lancaster, until 1973. It was while living in Bloomington that Glenn and Joann would make many lasting friendships, including the Meyer family who would become like family still today. After the birth of two daughters, he and Joann purchased a farm, in November 1973, back in the Albany area where both had grown up. They added a son, in 1975, and began to develop a herd of registered Holsteins under the prefix of Glenn-Ann. Raising the kids on the farm was important to Glenn and he always enjoyed watching them show cattle through the years. The cows continue to be recognized on the county, state and national level for production and in 2015 Glenn-Ann Holsteins was 1 of only 4 herds in the United States to receive the Herd of Excellence award, being recognized for breeding and developing cows with superior type and production. Just this past weekend, Glenn was to be recognized as a 40-year member of the Wisconsin Holstein Association.