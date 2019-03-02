MADISON - Charleene E. "Chuckie" Breuscher, age 90, passed away peacefully on Monday, Feb. 25, 2019. She was born on March 4, 1928, to Charles and Muriel (Burns) Johnson in Des Moines, Iowa. She met her husband, Harvey, while attending college at Drake University. They were united in marriage on Oct. 7, 1950, in Des Moines, Iowa.
Charlene had many careers in her life, from being a great mother to her children, Terry and Amy. She also was an English teacher, an editor for a paper at Graber Industries, and many more places.
Charlene is survived by her daughter, Amy (James) Carter; daughter-in-law, Amy Breuscher; and granddaughters, Hailey, Kaitlynn and Samantha, all who were her life. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Dorothy Holland; and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Harvey; son, Terry; and sister, Erma.
Memorial services will be held on Saturday, March 9, 2019, at 2 p.m. at BETHEL LUTHERAN CHURCH in Madison. Visitation will be from 12 Noon until time of service at the church.
Memorials may be made to Bethel Lutheran Church, 312 Wisconsin Ave., Madison, WI 53703. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.shriner111.com. Shriner Hager Gohlke Funeral Home is assisting the family.