Breunig, Scott R., M.D.

SAUK CITY — Scott R. Breunig, M.D. age 50, 105 Whispering Oaks Drive, Pass Christian, Miss., passed away Wednesday June 17, 2020, at Oschner Hospital, New Orleans, La., with fiancée Karen and his mother Peggy at his side.
Scott was born at Sauk Prairie Memorial Hospital Dec. 15, 1969, to parents Robert “Bob” Breunig and Margaret (Peggy) (Mabbott) Exterovich. Scott grew up attending Sauk Prairie schools graduating in 1988. He attended University of Wisconsin - Madison where he obtained a degree in Medical Microbiology and Immunology graduating in 1993 with high honors. He graduated medical school with high honors in Internal Medicine. It was during this time he met his future wife, Paige L. Taylor who predeceased him from ovarian cancer in 2002. His residency was spent at the University of Kentucky.
Scott is survived by his mother Margaret (Peggy) Mabbott Exterovich, (Bruce Fritsch) of Prairie Du Sac, Wis; his fiancée Karen Noel and her family of Scottsdale, Ariz., Step Brother Jerry C. and Amy Exterovich of Baraboo, Wis., Step Children: Jacquelyn (Spencer) Pulsfus of Madison, Wis., Jasmine Pulsfus and Darrin Pulsfus of Prairie Du Sac, Wis., Step Grandson: Drey Carden of Prairie Du Sac, Wis., Aunt and Uncles: Barbara (Mabbott) and Thomas Sandeman of Metaire, La., Mary Jo (Mabbott) and Mark Nichols of Prairie Du Sac, Wis., Lloyd and Pat Breunig, Harlan and Linda Breunig, Lyle Breunig, and Nancy Breunig, all of Sauk City, Wis., and numerous cousins and friends.
Scott was predeceased by his father, Robert “Bob” Breunig; his wife Paige L. (Taylor) Breunig; step father Jerry Exterovich; grandparents, George and Eileen Mabbott, Paul and Tillie (Matilda) Breunig; uncles John Mabbott and Orlie (Big O) Breunig; aunt Barbara (DesRochers) Mabbott; and cousin Joe Breunig.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Aloysius Catholic Church Sauk City with Fr. Gary Krahenbuhl officiating on Friday, July 24, 2 p.m. Burial will immediately follow at St. Aloysius Cemetery, Sauk City. Visitation will be held at Hooverson Funeral Home, Sauk City, Wis., on July 23, 2020, from 4 to 7 p.m.
A Celebration of Life is being planned at Pape's Fair Valley Inn, Sauk City, Wis., after funeral and burial.
Social distancing and masks are suggested. St. Aloysius is a large church so it should be easy to social distance. If any changes occur because of the current situation it will be updated on Facebook.
