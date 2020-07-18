Breunig, Scott R., M.D.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SAUK CITY — Scott R. Breunig, M.D. age 50, 105 Whispering Oaks Drive, Pass Christian, Miss., passed away Wednesday June 17, 2020, at Oschner Hospital, New Orleans, La., with fiancée Karen and his mother Peggy at his side.

Scott was born at Sauk Prairie Memorial Hospital Dec. 15, 1969, to parents Robert “Bob” Breunig and Margaret (Peggy) (Mabbott) Exterovich. Scott grew up attending Sauk Prairie schools graduating in 1988. He attended University of Wisconsin - Madison where he obtained a degree in Medical Microbiology and Immunology graduating in 1993 with high honors. He graduated medical school with high honors in Internal Medicine. It was during this time he met his future wife, Paige L. Taylor who predeceased him from ovarian cancer in 2002. His residency was spent at the University of Kentucky.