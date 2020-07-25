Breunig, Miles Monroe

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

PINE BLUFF / MOUNT HOREB / MADISON – Miles Monroe Breunig, age 83, of Madison, passed away on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family. He was born on the family farm Sept. 3, 1936, in Roxbury, Wis., the son of Sylvian and Lillian (Nolden) Breunig.

A memorial service will be held at ST. THOMAS AQUINAS CATHOLIC CHURCH, 602 Everglade Drive, Madison, at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 31, 2020, with Father Bart Timmerman presiding. Visitation will be held at the church from 10 a.m. until the start of the service on Friday.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Miles's name to Agrace HospiceCare, the American Diabetes Association, UW Carbone Center or St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

