ROXBURY / PRAIRIE DU SAC—Mary B. Breunig, age 93, passed away Nov. 11, 2018, at The Pines Assisted Living, in Prairie du Sac. A visitation will be held from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m., on Monday, Nov. 19, 2018, at HOOVERSON FUNERAL HOME, in Sauk City. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m., on Tuesday, Nov. 20, 2018, at ST. NORBERT’S CATHOLIC CHURCH, in Roxbury. A full obituary will appear in this Sunday, Wisconsin State Journal.

Celebrate
the life of: Breunig, Mary B.
