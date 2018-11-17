ROXBURY / PRAIRIE DU SAC—Mary B. (Roth) Breunig, age 93, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018, at home at The Pines in Prairie du Sac, after a brief illness surrounded by her loving family. She was born on April 21, 1925, the daughter of Alois M. and Helen (Seiler) Roth. Mary was united in marriage to Victor Breunig on Sept. 12, 1944, at St. Al’s in Sauk City. They farmed and raised their 13 children with love and taught them the value of family and hard work.
Mary was a soft-spoken, gentle, and content woman of great faith. Her talents were fully expressed in caring for her family, by the food she prepared, and her large gardens. Her hobbies were reading, crocheting and making rosaries for charity.
Mary is survived by 12 children, Ginny (Pete Anderson) Hoffman, Vic (Barbara), Andy (Vicki), Howard (Geri), Arlene (Jim) Reese, Bob (Cheryl), Alice (Fred) Haack, Tony, Maryann (Doug) Braun, Joe (Julie), Carolyn (Leo) Hellenbrand, and Margie (Neil) Breunig; daughter-in-law, Arleen Breunig, 41 grandchildren, and 78 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by siblings, Ann Statz, Norbert, Edwin, Werner (Millie), and Gerald (Scherrie) Roth; and her sisters-in-law, Phyllis Roth and Dorothy Breunig. In addition to her parents, and Victor (deceased June 5,1985), she was preceded in death by two sons, Joseph V (infant) and Larry Breunig; grandson, Marty Breunig; son-in-law, Jim Hoffman; brothers Allie, John, Matt, Anthony, Ervin, Elmer, and Florian Roth; and sisters-in-law, Antoinette, Deanna, and Donna Roth. In-laws, Alphons (Rose), Gregory, Otto, Edgar (Marcella), Sylvester, Benno (infant) Breunig, Tillie (Marlyn) Gallagher and Sally (Elmer) Henn.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. NORBERT’S CATHOLIC CHURCH, Roxbury, at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 20, 2018, with Father Jerry Zhaney officiating. Burial will follow in St. Norbert’s Cemetery. A visitation will be held at HOOVERSON FUNERAL HOME, 251 Water St., Sauk City, from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m., on Monday, Nov. 19, 2018, where a Rosary service will be held at 2:45 p.m.
The family would like to thank Dr. Shultz, his nurse, Deb, and The Pines Assisted Living staff and residents for their care and friendship.