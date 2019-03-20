SAUK CITY / MARTINSVILLE - Lorraine Mary Breunig, age 94, passed away peacefully at Maplewood Village surrounded by her family March 19, 2019. Lorraine was born at home in the Berry Township on Sept. 1, 1924, to the late Leonard and Rose (Stuckmeyer) Theis. She was united in marriage to Lawrence Valentine Breunig on Nov. 20, 1947; he preceded her in death on Feb. 17, 2010. She and her husband raised their children in Martinsville and later moved to Sauk City.
Lorraine enjoyed watching baseball, drives in the country, and playing cards. Her family was most important to her, and her homemade cookies and bread were family favorites. Lorraine was a member of St. Aloysius Catholic Church.
She is survived by her children, Arnold (Jennifer) of Middleton, Charles of Sauk City, Joan Cole of Prairie du Sac, Philip (Linda) of Sauk City, Louise (Dennis) Powell of Middleton, James (Lisa) of Sauk City; son in-law, Larry Millard of Madison; 11 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren; 2 sisters in-law, Rosemary Kuehn and Gladys Theis. She is further survived by other relatives and friends. In addition to her parents; and husband, Lawrence; she was preceded in death by an infant son, John; son-in-law, Steve Cole; and daughter, Linda Millard; three siblings, Roman (Lucille) Theis, Jeanette (Melvin) Hollfelder, and Virgil Theis.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on March 23, 2019, at ST. ALOYSIUS CATHOLIC CHURCH, 115 Madison St., Sauk City. A visitation will be held from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on March 22, 2019, at HOOVERSON FUNERAL HOME, 251 Water St., Sauk City. Visitation will continue the morning of the service from 10 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be held in St. Martin's Cemetery, Martinsville.
Lorraine's family would like to thank Agrace Hospice for their loving care and the staff at Maplewood Village where she was resident for the last three years. Online condolences may be made at hooversonfuneralhomes.com.