MADISON—Judith Breunig, age 76, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. BERNARD CATHOLIC CHURCH, 7450 University Ave, Middleton, at 11:30 a.m., on Monday, Feb. 4, 2019, with Father John Meinholz presiding. Luncheon is to follow. Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the start of the Mass on Monday. A full obituary will be placed in Sunday’s edition. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
