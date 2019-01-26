SAUK PRAIRIE - Gary William Breunig, age 76, passed away peacefully in the comfort of his own home surrounded by his family on Jan. 24, 2019. He was born in Baraboo on Dec. 21, 1942, to the late Oscar "Ossie" and Catherine "Katie" (Alt) Breunig. He attended St. Norbert's Catholic School. Upon his 18th birthday, Gary enlisted and served in the U.S. Army. He was united in marriage to Marie Sawyer on Sept. 5, 1963, at St. Aloysius Catholic Church in Sauk City.
Gary was a member of St. Joseph's Catholic Parish in Baraboo and former member of St. Aloysius Church, Sauk City. He was a proud member of the Teamsters No. 695 and retired from Wingra Redi-Mix in 1996, after a 30 year career of which he originally started working for Breunig and Bolton Redi-Mix.
He took pride in his trucks and enjoyed old cars, cheering on the Green Bay Packers, and roaming the woods in his Ranger. Family was most important to Gary as he looked forward to family deer camp and spending time on Lake Wisconsin where he could be found grilling the brats and hot dogs.
Gary is survived by his wife, Marie; four sons, Brent Breunig, Scott (Barb) Breunig, Dan (Dawn) Breunig, Jason Breunig; four grandchildren, Jessica, Miriah (Christopher Chrisler), Michela, and Hunter Breunig; his four legged friends, Millie and Ruger; siblings, Tom (Maureen), Donna (Pat) Schindler, Mark (Judy), Greg (Ursula). Gary is further survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m., on Jan. 30, 2019, at ST. JOSEPH'S CATHOLIC CHURCH, 310 2nd St., Baraboo, with Military Honors Accorded by Lachmund-Cramer VFW Post 7694. A visitation will be held from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m., Jan. 29, 2019, at HOOVERSON FUNERAL HOME, 251 Water St., Sauk City, and one hour prior to Mass at the church.
Gary's family would like to extend their sincerest appreciation and gratitude to Maplewood Nursing Home, Agrace HospiceCare, William S. Middleton V.A. Hospital and the many healthcare professionals that cared for Gary. Online condolences may be made at hooversonfuneralhomes.com.