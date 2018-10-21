SAUK CITY—Edwin M. Breunig, age 93, of Sauk City, passed away peacefully on Friday, Oct. 19, 2018. He was born on Aug. 19, 1925, to Conrad and Marcella (Pulvermacher) Breunig.
Edwin joined the U.S. Army at the age of 18, serving for two years. He later joined the U.S. Air Force, where he served for an additional nine years. He was stationed many places in Europe and in the United States. On Nov. 21, 1953, he married Rose Young. After serving his country, Edwin worked for the State Highway Department as a senior electronics technician. He retired at the age of 64, and then enjoyed time working on his land, being with family, and helping friends.
Edwin’s legacy is through his wife of 64 years, Rose; and their children, the late Janet (Larry) Breunig-Manthey of Sauk City and James (Kimberly) Breunig of Port Charlotte, Fla.; and five grandchildren, Cody, Julian, Joshua, Nicholas and Kasondra. Edwin was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Janet; and brothers, Martin and Roman.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018, at ST. ALOYSIUS CATHOLIC CHURCH, Sauk City, Wis. A visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. at HOOVERSON FUNERAL HOME, Sauk City, on Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018.