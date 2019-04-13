STOUGHTON - Gary Allan Breuchel, age 67, of Stoughton passed away unexpectedly on April 9, 2019 at St. Mary's Hospital surrounded by family. He was born on Oct. 26, 1951, in Milwaukee, the son of William and LaVerne (Szalkowski) Breuchel. Gary graduated from Wauwatosa East High School in 1970 and UW-Whitewater in 1974 where he met his wife, Kathy, of 43 years. Gary worked as a custodian for the Stoughton School District, most recently at Sand Hill Elementary School. He was also the proud owner of Wisconsin Monument for the past 30 years.
Gary will be remembered for his great sense of humor and one of a kind personality. He loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren, and hanging out on the water of Big Fish lake in Minnesota. He was also a devoted Packer, Brewers and NASCAR, a Matt Kenseth fan.
Gary is survived by his sons, Scott (JoAnn) and Kevin (Kelly); daughter, Amy; grandchildren, Isaac, Grace, Karli, Kaitlin, Keagan, Logan and Remi; brothers, Mark and Dean (Ness); sisters, Sheri and Cindy; as well as nieces, nephews and other extended family. He was preceded in death by his wife Kathy; and his parents.
Visitation will be held from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. on Sunday, April 14, 2019, at CRESS FUNERAL HOME, 206 W. Prospect St., Stoughton. A Celebration of Gary's Life will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, April 15, 2019, at CHRIST LUTHERAN CHURCH, 700 County Road B, Stoughton, with visitation from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service.
A special thank you to the Stoughton Police Dept., Stoughton EMS, Stoughton Hospital Emergency Room and the MICU staff at St Mary's Hospital.
In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to the Gary and Kathy Breuchel Memorial Fund which will be used to support education in the schools that were significant to them. Please share your memories of Gary at www.CressFuneralServices.com.